Love Letters – Paige & Luna
Paige Holloway, Essential Stylist and Cosmetologist at J Michael’s Spa and Salon
For Furry February, we created some special Valentine’s cards from these lovable pets.
How they met: “One of my friends studded out her male dog, and Luna was one of the puppies.”
Special moments: “We love our morning snuggles together. Luna also loves bath bombs so she gets excited when she hears bath water running. I place my bomb on the edge of the tub and let her push it in with her nose. She loves to watch it fizz.”
Special talents: “She can do all of her commands with hand signals only. She also does an amazing sit pretty.”
Paige Holloway and her dog, Luna.
