Love Letters – Paige & Luna

Feb 9, 2020 | Pets

Paige Holloway, Essential Stylist and Cosmetologist at J Michael’s Spa and Salon

For Furry February, we created some special Valentine’s cards from these lovable pets.

How they met: “One of my friends studded out her male dog, and Luna was one of the puppies.”

Special moments: “We love our morning snuggles together. Luna also loves bath bombs so she gets excited when she hears bath water running. I place my bomb on the edge of the tub and let her push it in with her nose. She loves to watch it fizz.”

Special talents: “She can do all of her commands with hand signals only. She also does an amazing sit pretty.”

Paige Holloway and her dog, Luna.

