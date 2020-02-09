Love Letters – Paige & Luna

How they met: “One of my friends studded out her male dog, and Luna was one of the puppies.”

Special moments: “We love our morning snuggles together. Luna also loves bath bombs so she gets excited when she hears bath water running. I place my bomb on the edge of the tub and let her push it in with her nose. She loves to watch it fizz.”

Special talents: “She can do all of her commands with hand signals only. She also does an amazing sit pretty.”