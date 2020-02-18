Love Letters – Deanna & Ruby
Deanna Ables, Global Operations Support Administration Assistant at UPS
For Furry February, we created some special Valentine’s cards from these lovable pets.
“Thank you for spoiling me rotten and letting me have french fries for special treats. I love all the hugs you give me every day.”
Love, Ruby
How they met: “We found her online. A lady had a Yorkie and a poodle that had puppies.”
Special moments: “She snuggles with me in bed. Ruby also loves going through the McDonald’s drive thru and chasing tennis balls outside.”
Special talents: “She can give us a high-five and will kiss us when we ask her.”
P.S. A nice way to share your pet’s love with others.
0 Comments