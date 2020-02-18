Love Letters – Deanna & Ruby

“Thank you for spoiling me rotten and letting me have french fries for special treats. I love all the hugs you give me every day.”

Love, Ruby

How they met: “We found her online. A lady had a Yorkie and a poodle that had puppies.”

Special moments: “She snuggles with me in bed. Ruby also loves going through the McDonald’s drive thru and chasing tennis balls outside.”

Special talents: “She can give us a high-five and will kiss us when we ask her.”

