Kickin’ ALS

Feb 20, 2020 | Health Battle

 Carrey Dewey had a valiant battle with ALS. As soon as she was diagnosed, Carrey decided to keep a journal of her journey – to help other ALS patients and families – which she shared with thousands of followers. When she died, her father Joe Robinson, and her Hosparus caretaker, Barbara Victoria, carried out her wishes, and edited her journal into a book titled Kickin’ ALS: A Young Mother’s Journey through Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Joe and Barbara are donating proceeds from the sale of Carrey’s book to ALS organizations to further education and research.

P.S. Read more about Carrey’s story

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *