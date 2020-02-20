Carrey Dewey had a valiant battle with ALS. As soon as she was diagnosed, Carrey decided to keep a journal of her journey – to help other ALS patients and families – which she shared with thousands of followers. When she died, her father Joe Robinson, and her Hosparus caretaker, Barbara Victoria, carried out her wishes, and edited her journal into a book titled Kickin’ ALS: A Young Mother’s Journey through Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Joe and Barbara are donating proceeds from the sale of Carrey’s book to ALS organizations to further education and research.