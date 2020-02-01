If You Could See into My Heart: Regan Judd
REGAN JUDD, 30
Sales Representative at Medtronic
Ten years ago, Regan Judd was on the University of Kentucky dance team when she began to have heart problems. “I had chest pain and shortness of breath. I was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect, and my doctor said it was just a matter of time before I became a statistic,” she says. At age 20, Regan had open-heart surgery, but it didn’t slow her down. She has become an advocate for the American Heart Association on a national and local level.
My heart’s passion…“Helping others be aware of heart health and saving lives through telling my story. I wanted to work for Medtronic, because I have one of their products in my heart. Now I sell an insertable cardiac monitor for people who have suspected arrhythmias. It is implanted underneath the skin. I get to be in on the procedures and help educate the patient and their family about the device.”
My heart loves… “Being down at my parents’ farm with family and friends enjoying the outdoors. We ride 4-wheelers, hunt, and have a lot of community gatherings at the farm.”
My heart beats faster… “When I think about the future…although I have a clean bill of health, there is always the future that is unknown.”
My heart is telling me… “Everything happens for a reason. Everything that has happened in my life — even if it starts out bad — always ends up better than I imagined. I used to ask myself, ‘Why me?,’ but now the experience has really shown me more blessings than I could have thought from the surgery and lessons learned.”
