If You Could See Into My Heart – Angie Andriot

Angie Andriot, 42

Research Analyst for Presbyterian Church USA

Angie Andriot didn’t fit the typical profile of a heart disease patient. “I wasn’t overweight. I’ve never smoked. My cholesterol has always been enviable, and I don’t have diabetes.” But two years ago, she had a heart attack while wrapping Christmas presents. “At first I just felt weird like I wasn’t entirely in my body. Then there was a huge pressure in my back like an ache. I got hot and clammy and then it hurt to breathe. It wasn’t until right at the end that I had any chest or arm pain.” Angie had complete blockage in her main artery and was in congestive heart failure for eight months. “Part of my heart died, however, I now have 50 percent heart function, and I am back to an almost-normal life. Every day is a gift.”

My heart’s passion: “ is developing relationships with my family, co-workers, friends, and church members. My work, hobbies, and interests are all important, but in the end, it’s the people that I reach and the people who reach me.The most important thing is other people. We change each other, and that is our legacy. What we leave behind is our effect on people. ”