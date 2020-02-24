If You Could See Into My Heart: Shelly Bergan

Shelly Burgan, 55

Director of Operations at Puritan Apartments

When Shelly Burgan went to the gynecologist for a hysterectomy in 2013, she didn’t expect to be diagnosed with a heart murmur. “The gynecologist found the murmur and had her nurse schedule an appointment for me to see a cardiologist that was in the same building. She said, ‘Don’t miss this appointment, because anything else you have going on with what you are here to see me for is secondary,’” she says. Results from a heart catheterization showed Shelly had blockages in multiple arteries, which, unbeknownst to her, had caused a mild heart attack. After her diagnosis, Shelly had open-heart surgery.

My heart’s passion … “is to be active as a grandmother. One of my grandchildren is 2 years old and very active. If the situation had been different and I had not gotten this diagnosis, I wouldn’t have been able to keep up with him.”

My heart loves …“being able to share my story with as many people as possible. I think it is extremely important as a woman, because our symptoms are much different from men…people want to have this conversation. I’ve considered volunteering at a hospital on a heart ward where people are either getting ready to have some type of heart surgery or have just had it so that they know what to expect.”

My heart beats faster when …“I see other people happy.”

My heart is telling me … “to be thankful for having a doctor who was paying attention. My gynecologist didn’t have to do a physical. She could have scheduled my hysterectomy and if she had, I might not have survived.”

