If You Could See into My Heart: Leah Eggers

Leah Eggers, 47

Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at On Plane Consulting

Leah Eggers was baffled by the severe migraines, dizziness, and fatigue she had been experiencing for 6 months. A bubble echocardiogram and transesophageal echocardiogram showed that she had a large hole in her heart — a congenital heart condition called PFO/Atrial Septal Defect. Leah, who was 40 at the time, had a septal occluder device implanted to close the hole. Because she has a family history of heart disease, she says she gets regular check-ups to monitor her heart health. “Although it’s challenging with a busy lifestyle and schedule, I try to live a healthy lifestyle by eating healthy, exercising, and getting enough sleep. I love to travel, play competitive tennis with friends, and enjoy taking long walks with my black Labrador named Murphy.”

My heart’s passion … “I love helping people and doing things for others, both personally and professionally. I’ve been impacted by heart disease, and other heart issues run in my family, so I try to give back, and I am active with the American Heart Association and other local non-profits. I have been a member of the AHA Circle of Red for years, and I am advising the newly formed AHA Associate Board. It’s so inspiring to see this fabulous group of young professionals give graciously of their time and support AHA’s important mission.”

My heart loves … “I try to live life to the fullest. I love to travel and meet new people. Travel gives us perspective, exposes us to new cultures and experiences, and reminds me how fortunate I am to always love coming back home. I would encourage everyone to live life every day with no regrets. Travel, try new experiences, spend time with those you care about, give back, have fun, and don’t wait to do what you love. Life is short, and you never know when you won’t be in a position to do the things you want to do.”

My heart beats faster when … “I’m surrounded by family and friends. I’m fortunate to be close to my family and have them all here in Louisville. I’m the proud aunt to seven nieces and nephews, so I try to spend time with them whenever I can. I’m fortunate to have an amazing network, and I cherish the relationships that have helped me grow personally and professionally and made me a better person.”

My heart is telling me … “It’s important that everyone, especially women, listen to their body, pay attention to changes in your health, and don’t ignore the signs or symptoms. Heart disease can affect anyone at any time. We are all busy with life, work, and taking care of everyone else that oftentimes we don’t focus on what our own body is telling us. Educate yourself on heart health, practice self-care, and look out for your loved ones.”

