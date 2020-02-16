If You Could See into My Heart: Kara Whobrey

Kara Whobrey, 38

Manager of Clinical Services VNA Home Health

Despite having three heart attacks in the last two years, Kara Whobrey remains devoted to living a happy life and is helping others do the same. Kara says having heart disease has strengthened the rapport between her and her patients. “I’ve gained a greater appreciation for being on the patient side versus the nurse side. I am able to educate my patients better instead of preaching at them. I am more relatable to them because of what we have in common.”

My heart’s passion…“Being a mom, wife, and nurse has always been important to me. I am family-oriented and want to be a good role model for my children. I want to show them love, and I make it my life’s work to help other people during their worst times.”

My heart loves…“I have two boys. Luke is 12 and Jake is 11. I don’t want my kids to end up in the same situation so I make sure they are living a healthy lifestyle and decrease stress as much as I can.”

My heart beats faster when…“I think about my boys growing up without a mom, because of heart disease. But it also beats faster when I see how much they admire me because of how strong I’ve become and what I’ve had to overcome.”

My heart is telling me… “No matter what obstacles are thrown at me or how hard it is to overcome, we have a greater power looking over us. There is a plan for all of us and a reason why our hearts continue to beat.”

