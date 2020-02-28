#HappilyEverCarmichael
Newlyweds Chelsea (Harris) and Kurron Carmichael exchanged their vows last October at the Muhammad Ali Center with views overlooking Louisville and a breathtaking sunset. They shared plenty of laughter during their first dance to With You by Tony Terry.
As far as favorite memories go, saying “I Do.” was at the top of the list for Chelsea and Kurron. “Those two words we knew would link us together forever, and we were so excited to get to this point. Thatʼs all that mattered to us,” Chelsea says.
Having been to receptions where lines took far too long or did not end up impressing, Chelsea made sure to treat her guests to a tasty meal. “We wanted to make sure everyone ate in a timely manner so we had two double-sided buffet lines,” she says. In the end, Chelsea was pleased with how her big day went. “Everything went perfect for us,” she says.
THE DETAILS
Color Palette Navy and Champagne/Gold Location of Ceremony and Reception Muhammad Ali Center Photographer Sean Hopson Videographer Quenest Harrington Planner Moments2Remember Floral Design Nanz & Kraft Dress Glitz Nashville Bridesmaids Dresses JJ’s House Tuxes Sam Meyers Catering/Food and Drinks Jarfis Catering Cake Heitzman Traditional Bakery Music DJ OutHere Entertainment Rings Shane Co. Makeup Ariel Moore Hair Barbiez Beauty Trap Rehearsal Dinner Marketplace Restaurant Theatre Square Honeymoon Cancun (Grand Princess Resorts)
Color Palette: Navy and Champagne/Gold
Best Planning Tip: Start as soon as possible!
Location of Ceremony and Reception: Muhammad Ali Center
- Why it worked: Prime location with a great view.
- I would have changed: Maybe had the ceremony earlier so we could have had more time with the sunlight.
Photographer: Sean Hopson @FlyestArtist
- Favorite Photo: Outside in the street/with the Muhammad Ali Mural
- Special Choices: Out on the balcony with the sun set
Videographer: Quenest Harrington @quturemedia
- Why it worked: Very accommodating, easy to work with, on time, reliable.
Planner: Moments2Remember
Floral Design: Nanz & Kraft
Dress: Glitz Nashville
Bridesmaids Dresses: JJ’s House
Tuxes: Sam Meyers
- Why it worked: Very accommodating, helpful, great communication, on the spot alterations
Catering/Food and Drinks: Jarfis Catering
Cake: Heitzman Traditional Bakery
Music (both ceremony and reception): DJ OutHere @djouthere
- Special choices: With You – Tony Terry
- Why it worked: He knew how to keep the party going.
Rings: Shane Co
Makeup/Hair: Ariel Moore (Makeup) Barbiez Beauty Trap (Hair)
Rehearsal Dinner: Marketplace Restaurant Theatre Square
Honeymoon: Cancun (Grand Princess Resorts)
First Dance:
- Song: Tony Terry – With You
- Special memories: Laughing because neither of us can dance
- I would have changed: nothing it was perfect
Length of Planning Time: 1 year and a half.
P.S. Choosing a theme for your wedding.
0 Comments