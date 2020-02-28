HappilyEverCarmichael

Newlyweds Chelsea (Harris) and Kurron Carmichael exchanged their vows last October at the Muhammad Ali Center with views overlooking Louisville and a breathtaking sunset. They shared plenty of laughter during their first dance to With You by Tony Terry.

As far as favorite memories go, saying “I Do.” was at the top of the list for Chelsea and Kurron. “Those two words we knew would link us together forever, and we were so excited to get to this point. Thatʼs all that mattered to us,” Chelsea says.

Having been to receptions where lines took far too long or did not end up impressing, Chelsea made sure to treat her guests to a tasty meal. “We wanted to make sure everyone ate in a timely manner so we had two double-sided buffet lines,” she says. In the end, Chelsea was pleased with how her big day went. “Everything went perfect for us,” she says.