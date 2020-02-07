Dogs That Work – Lauren & Mac

For Sacred Heart students, each day brings joyful moments when they interact with Mac, the school dog. Lauren Hitron, director of the Jean Frazier Leadership Institute at Sacred Heart Schools and the Sacred Heart Academy dean of students brought Mac into the school to provide comfort for the students. “We got matched with Mac in the summer of 2017 when he was still a puppy and he has been living with me since the fall of 2017. He works mostly with the high school girls at Sacred Heart Academy in the counseling office. He will visit classrooms before tests, be a companion in the counseling office, and in the fall and spring they have Mindful Walks with Mac during the student’s study hall.”