Dogs That Work – Colt and Wink

When WAVE-3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan’s twins were born, one of the boys, Colt, suffered a cardiac arrest that left him with several lingering disabilities. Colt, now 11, has had to undergo physical, speech, and occupational therapies to address his hearing loss, ADHD, speech delay, and low muscle tone. But one therapy has changed this family’s lives more than any other: a golden-coated lab known as Wink.

For two years Colt was on the waitlist for Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit organization out of California that matches service dogs to needy recipients, free of charge. Wink was specially bred for his people-driven, patient, and obedient temperament, and was raised by a volunteer family outside of Chicago as a pup. At a year-and-a-half, Wink was sent to California to receive extensive training by the organization. He knows over 50 commands and can sit with a dog biscuit on his paw for over an hour, until he is given the command to eat it. This is a dog like no other, and he has revolutionized Colt’s quality of life.