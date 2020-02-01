Blessings in an Older Fur Coat

Sixteen years ago, Diane Wilson had been talking about getting a puppy for a long time. “One day my friend Dru and I had picked up her son from school, and when she took a different way home, I asked her where we were going,” Diane says. “Without hesitation she announced we were on the way to the Humane Society to get my puppy. I guess she was tired of me talking about it.

“Lucille was the first dog I saw when I walked in. She jumped right into my arms the moment I met her and I was like, ‘This is the one.’ Dru forced me to look at all of the animals before making my decision. I did, but in my heart I already knew Lucille was going home with me. That first night I tried to put her in a crate by my bed, but the minute she whimpered, it was over. She’s slept with me every night since then.

“Her super power has always been acceptance,” Diane continues. “Whatever has occurred in my life, she has always gone right along with me. We’ve had a strong connection from that first moment we met. Every morning when I wake up, she sits with me while I do my meditation. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, she seems to know it’s important, so she waits. Then we begin our day together.

“Every single day she takes me on a walk, and in the spring she’s especially interested in making sure the newly born baby bunnies in the yard are safe. More than once, she’s taken it upon herself to bring a nest of them inside where she can watch over them until the mama bunny is back. In all the years we’ve been together, she’s never quit this ritual, and the mama bunnies have always welcomed the babies back in the nest. This girl is the most caring being I’ve ever encountered,” Diane says.

“We patronize the animals for their incompleteness, for their tragic fate of having taken form so far below ourselves. And therein we err, and greatly err. For the animal shall not be measured by man. In a world older and more complete than ours, they are more finished and complete, gifted with extensions of the senses we have lost or never attained, living by voices we shall never hear. They are not brethren, they are not underlings; they are other Nations, caught with ourselves in the net of life and time, fellow prisoners of the splendour and travail of the earth.” ― Henry Beston

P.S. This photo will melt your heart.