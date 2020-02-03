3 Things Not to Miss This Month

Once on This Island

Actors Theatre of Louisville

This Caribbean-infused musical fairy tale about love’s extraordinary power marks Actors Theatre of Louisville Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming’s directorial and choreographic debut at ATL. “In these polarizing times,” Fleming said, “Once on This Island, a musical tale of redemption and resiliency, feels like the ideal project to share with our audiences as my ATL directorial debut. The work is open-hearted and centers on a celebratory vision of communal hope and life affirming solidarity.”

Set on a tropical island ruled by temperamental gods, this Tony Award-winning musical follows orphaned peasant girl Ti Moune, who falls for Daniel, the son of a wealthy family. Ti Moune is determined to be with her beloved at any cost, but can her courage overcome the age-old prejudices separating their different worlds?

Based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy.