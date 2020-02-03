3 Things Not to Miss This Month
Once on This Island
Actors Theatre of Louisville
This Caribbean-infused musical fairy tale about love’s extraordinary power marks Actors Theatre of Louisville Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming’s directorial and choreographic debut at ATL. “In these polarizing times,” Fleming said, “Once on This Island, a musical tale of redemption and resiliency, feels like the ideal project to share with our audiences as my ATL directorial debut. The work is open-hearted and centers on a celebratory vision of communal hope and life affirming solidarity.”
Set on a tropical island ruled by temperamental gods, this Tony Award-winning musical follows orphaned peasant girl Ti Moune, who falls for Daniel, the son of a wealthy family. Ti Moune is determined to be with her beloved at any cost, but can her courage overcome the age-old prejudices separating their different worlds?
Based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy.
WHEN: January 29-February 23, various performances
WHERE: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Pamela Brown Auditorium
TICKETS: starting at $30; For groups of 10 or more call 502.585.1210.
CONTACT: Box office in person, or call 502.584.1205, or here.
Audience Advisory: Racial prejudice, some violence and discussion of sex.
Age Recommendations: 10+
Festival of American Music I: Gospel at the Symphony
Louisville Orchestra
Teddy Abrams leads the Louisville Orchestra in a concert celebrating the American tradition of gospel music in collaboration with Louisville’s own St. Stephen Church Choir, acknowledged as one of the finest gospel choirs in the world. Guest soloist Cory Henry is an American jazz organist, pianist, and gospel musician whose albums hit the Billboard charts, and who toured with the jazz ensemble Snarky Puppy.
The concert features gospel selections performed by St. Stephen Choir with the LO, plus Three Black Kings, the final music written by the legendary Edward “Duke” Ellington. Depicting Balthazar, King of the Magi, King Solomon, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the work was completed after Ellington’s death and shares his spiritual beliefs.
WHEN: February 22 @ 8pm
WHERE: Kentucky Performing Arts
TICKETS: Starts @ $27
CONTACT: 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, in-person at box office (walk up or drive-thru) or here. Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.
Appropriate for all ages
The Lords of 52nd Street
Ogle Center
Before they were The Lords of 52nd Street, you could find these music artists playing to large crowds at local clubs in Long Island under the band name, Topper. However, in 1976, their careers took off on a national level, after crossing paths with Billy Joel, who was looking to form a new band that would tour with him regularly, beginning with the recording of his album Turnstiles. Angry Young Man, Say Goodbye to Hollywood, and the classic New York State of Mind, were three of the tracks on that album.
After the success of the Turnstiles album, Joel and the band began looking for a music producer for their next album, and George Martin, the legendary Beatles record producer,
offered Joel a record deal. When Martin informed Joel that he wanted to record with studio musicians Joel turned him down, with the explanation “Love me, love my band.” Instead, Joel went with the legendary Phil Ramone, who brought him to Columbia Studios to record, The Stranger. *It was Ramone and Joel, who dubbed Liberty DeVitto, Richie Cannata, Russell Javors, and Doug Stegmeyer as The Lords of 52nd Street. For over a decade this lineup toured and recorded with Joel, selling over 150 million records, and helping to establish the formidable and signature sound of Billy Joel.
WHEN: February 22 @ 3pm & 7:30pm
WHERE: Ogle Center (on the campus of Indiana University Southeast at: 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany, Indiana
TICKETS: $38, *$10 (*student or child 18 and under)
CONTACT: in person at the box office (Mon-Fri 10am-4pm), 812.941.2525, or Ticketmaster.
P.S. Four things you might not know about Actors Theatre of Louisville.
0 Comments