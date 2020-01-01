Win Tickets to AARP Sexual Health & Wellness Discussion

Enter to win two tickets to Sex @ 50+, sponsored by AARP. Enjoy lively conversation, relevant information, music, food, facts, and fun!

Whether you’re a man, woman, married or single, this event is for you! AARP Kentucky is proud to host this fun and interactive event that will explore how the 50-plus approach life, love, and dating. Together, we will delve into your questions on matters of the heart, health and sexual wellness.

There will be two panel discussions. The Sexual Health panel includes a gynecologist, urologist, and geriatrician. The Sexual Well-being panel includes a sex therapist, a life coach/relationship coach, a marriage counselor, and an LMPD police sergeant on romance scams.