Another Chance to Win Tickets to the Kosair Shrine Circus

Win four tickets to Opening Night at the Kosair Shrine Circus. It’s the perfect family outing – this classic three-ring circus is exciting for children of all ages!

THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive four (4) tickets to the Opening Night performance of the Kosair Shrine Circus on January 30, 2020 at 7 pm at Broadbent Arena.

DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, January 21 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.

