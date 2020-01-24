What We Can Learn From National Influencers – Alison Cardoza

Alison Cardoza is a former UofL Lady Bird and NFL Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader with degrees in exercise science and sports medicine. She is also a certified personal trainer at Louisville’s Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center. Over the past 17 years, she has worked with thousands. Additionally, she regularly instructs dance at local studios and schools and specializes in preparing dancers and cheerleaders for high school, college, and professional teams. “I love to help people stay active and be the healthiest versions of themselves,” Alison says.

Recently, she co-founded a group (her passion project) called So Southern at Heart, which is aimed at helping the children in our community. “My goal is to teach kids to strive for a healthier lifestyle,” she says. “So many of them come from families that don’t know about good nutrition and health habits, and so many are living sedentary lives. I want them to get up and moving and feel good mentally.”