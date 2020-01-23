What To Do This Weekend
If you have teenagers who are searching for a new hobby and have an interest in art, The Speed Art Museum will be hosting an Intro to Illustration workshop.
A huge party is happening at the Kentucky Museum of Arts and Craft tonight. This party is open to the public and will be the very first chance to view the designs for the 2020 KMAC Couture runway show. Don’t miss out on this special sneak peek!
At Brasserie Provence their 5-course wine dinner is sure to be a hit. Enjoy a new Italian wine paired with every course served from Chef Patrick Gosden’s hearty winter menu. Eat a great meal this weekend with someone you love. Reserve your seat here.
Calling all coffee lovers! Sunergos Coffee wants to show you how to get the most out of your brewing experience at home. Through hands on manual brewing training, participants will learn techniques such as extraction and brewing variables. Sign up and recieve a complimentary pound of coffee with your class purchase.
The Build, Renovate and Landscape Expo is the perfect place to be if you are looking to remodel your home or build an addition. Experts will be at the show to answer questions and explore different aspects of the home. Also, you learn about the latest design trends for 2020. You’ll see everything from countertops to landscape installations.
