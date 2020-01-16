What To Do This Weekend
It’s roadtrip time! Escape to Brown County Indiana this weekend for their Frostry Trails Festival. This full-day wellness festival will allow you to enjoy the beautiful winter scenery while running, sledding, and enjoying heated yoga on the hill. Enjoy live music, food drinks and become one with your wellness this season.
We have a few date night ideas for you and your special someone. Try dinner at 610 Magnolia, an upscale restaurant serving southern style food and decadent deserts in the heart of Old Louisville. This is the perfect spot for a romantic night together. If you are looking for something more low key, enjoy your night on the pottery wheel at AA Clay Studio in Gallery in Old Louisville with their special date night package.
The Frazier Museum will be celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky and tonight is your last night to check it out. This exhibition will walk you through the untold tales of bluegrass music and its development here in Kentucky.
Make this year all about you. There’s no better way to do it than to attend the Self Love Workshop for Women. At this 2-hour workshop you will learn about self compassion, mindfulness, decreasing negative self talk, and establishing a self care routine. Head into the new year with the best version of yourself and join this supportive group of women.
On Fridays, Logan Street Market will be hosting live music from different local artists in their space. This weekend’s lineup can be found on their Facebook page. If you haven’t been down yet, you’re in for a treat. Enjoy great eats and brews while you listen to live music.
P.S. Speaking of self care, we have a few great ideas.
0 Comments