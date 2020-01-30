What To Do This Weekend
The Shrine Circus is a classic event that the whole family will love. The three-ring production with circus animals of all kinds will be fascinating for everyone. The circus is showing this weekend only, so make sure you don’t miss your chance to attend.
Lego Brickuniverse is the biggest LEGO fan convention showcasing amazing LEGO built creations that will impress you and your kiddos. At the convention, experience hands-on attractions and activities where they can build something creative and purchase sets to build at home.
Jurassic Quest is the ultimate dinosaur experience and it’s coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center. Experience what it’s like to live in a world with over 80 life-size dinosaurs. Meet and interact with baby dinosaurs and enjoy the many attractions and activities for the whole family at this fun-filled prehistoric event.
Let your child become a princess for a day at the brand new Louisville Royal Princess Ball at Louisville Mariott East on Sunday. Meet with some of your children’s favorite princesses, participate in story time, sing-alongs, ballroom dancing and more. This event is geared towards fans 3-7 years of age so bring your child out and let their dreams come true.
Take a break from the outings with the kids and grab a friend (or a few) for a fun night of karaoke. The Karaoke Party at the Bard’s Town is the best karaoke in town with host GROUCHO as well as plenty of drink specials for your night and great food.
