What To Do This Weekend
Calling all first time homeowners, this one’s for you! Buying a home can be scary and if you have questions you’ll want to head down to the Southwest Regional Library on Thursday night. This class will cover everything you need to know when buying a home. There will be many people to assist you at the workshop including a credit specialist, loan officer, realtor, home inspector and many others. Gain the confidence to buy your first home at this free workshop.
What’s more exciting than a workout with the girls? A glow workout with the girls! Attend the U Glow Girl Fitness Empowerment Event on Saturday but come decked out in neon and sparkles. Glow paint will be provided to all guests for even more glow in the dark fun. There will be music and a cash bar following the 90-minute workout. Get in shape and stay empowered for 2020!
The perfect free family event for your weekend is definitely the Mythbusters themed Discovery Day at the Carnegie Center for Art & History. Use art, history, and science to explore common myths about the world with the whole family. At this event you have the chance to make art, enjoy a magic show and view science experiments. Come explore and see what the museum has to offer this Saturday.
It may be winter, but that doesn’t mean events in our parks aren’t happening. Iroquois Park is hosting a Winter Nature Walk to allow you to explore the park and it’s natural beauty. During this walk you will learn about the greenery and wildlife filling the park and appreciate the chilly atmosphere before the weather becomes too cold. Don’t forget to warm up after the walk with hot cocoa and coffee.
The Kentucky Exposition Center will be filled with model trains of all kinds on Sunday morning. This show is perfect for curious families, modelers, or those with model trains as a hobby interest. Make your next stop the Great Train Show, with hundreds of tables of trains to view and even activities for the kids.
P.S. If you’re buying that perfect new home you might need a few decor ideas, right?
