What To Do This Weekend
At The Speed Art Museum another fantastic feature is headed to the Speed Cinema. Get ready for The Animation Show of Shows: a curated selection of the best animated short films created by students and professionals around the world. Explore themes such as personal relationships as you journey through 11 films from seven different countries. This thought provoking feature is sure to keep you intrigued and leave you amazed. Don’t wait, sit back and enjoy a good show this weekend.
Kidfest and Baby Expo are two events joining together this year to bring you all things fun for the family. While your children enjoy fun-filled hands on activities, parents can visit with non-profits and businesses that will be showcasing useful products. Some of the exciting things happening at the expo include meet and greets with your children’s favorite characters, a petting zoo, arts and crafts and more! No child will be left behind, there’s something for everyone!
If you missed the cool parties that happened last weekend, don’t worry! The New Years celebrations aren’t over just yet and you’ll want to attend the Gala happening this Saturday night at the Mellwood Art Center. The Gala, New Year, New Beginning will have music from local DJ’s, dinner, and an open bar. Bring a friend and celebrate the new year, it’s not too late.
It’s your last chance this year to hit the trails and bike down to Turkey Run Park for their Mountain Bike Ride. While the weather is on the warmer side, join this group ride that welcomes beginners for a great way to stay active. After riding the trails through the park, enjoy Mountain Bike stories and drinks to end the night.
It may be winter, but there’s still a few chances to snag some fresh produce and other homemade goods. At Logan Street Market on Sunday, their farmers market will be your chance to choose from locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables. This is the last time the farmers market will be appearing at Logan Street Market this season, so don’t miss out!
