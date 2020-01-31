What Can We Learn From National Influencers – Autumn Cleveland

Inspired by female bodybuilder Natalie Barnett, Autumn began to learn the basics of the sport and at 16 took fifth place in her first competition. For the next 15 years she continued to push forward, growing, learning, and competing. In 2012 she won her first show and in 2018, she earned her professional card.

“The biggest challenge for anyone is looking at yourself and asking if you have what it takes. For me, I have always known that I do, so I have made sacrifices along the way that have been needed,” Autumn says. “It’s up to me whether I want to win or lose, so I put in the work.”

And work she does. In addition to training in the gym two to three hours a day in her off season, Autumn also has a personal training business and she teaches posing to other aspiring bodybuilders. “I like to take all of the things I’ve learned and use them to help others, whether it’s on or offline.” Autumn’s social media presence is filled with recommendations for great products and honest (and funny) tutorials on various subjects such as how to self apply lash extensions, do makeup, get stage-ready hair, and even how to make protein donuts.