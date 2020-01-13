What Can We Learn From International Influencers – Damaris Phillips

She Makes You Laugh While She Teaches You How To Cook

Louisville’s own Damaris Phillips (@chefphillips, @bluebirdandblackberries) first rose to fame and popularity in 2013 when she won the ninth season of the Food Network TV series Food Network Star. From there she hosted her own show, Southern At Heart, for five seasons; she’s gone on to write numerous cookbooks (most recently Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy). She continues to appear in Food Network shows such as The Bobby and Damaris Show and her streaming series, Southern and Hungry, which she co-hosts with auto racing analyst Rutledge Wood.

What is so compelling about following Damaris Phillips on social media? Even though Damaris has found considerable fame and success, it is still apparent that she loves to celebrate her Louisville roots. Via her Instagram stories, she takes her followers through her daily life, which can mean anything from a behind the scenes look at what she goes through in order to become camera-ready; a hilarious jaunt through some of her favorite local thrift stores looking for and modeling costumes (she loves to dress up and has an insane collection of wigs); or a sentimental visit with her 104-year-old grandfather on his birthday. In between, she shares tips and tricks for great recipes, takes her viewers to the Food Network for tapings, and of course, she visits her favorite local bakeries, eateries, and nightlife establishments.