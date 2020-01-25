Volunteer Your Time

SPARC Hope, Single Parent Resource Center (formerly Mom’s Closet Resource Center)

Mission: SPARC Hope encourages single moms and dads to pursue higher education and make career choices that will help them become self supportive.

Impact: Thirty-nine graduates have completed the program. “A couple of our alumnae are working at Centerstone as social workers. One graduate is now an attorney in Kentucky and Indiana, and she does pro bono for our moms when they need assistance. Another graduate owns her own cabinetry business, and we feel so blessed because we get to see this. We’ve gotten to see some of these moms’ kids go to college, which is really neat,” says Laura Wingfield, executive director of SPARC Hope.

Volunteers: Volunteers are needed to assist with office duties, manage the in-house grocery store, plan events, write grants, and work with the parents.

Events: SPARC Hope will be having its 8th annual Opening Night fundraiser event at Churchill Downs on April 25.

Contact: Sparc-hope.org