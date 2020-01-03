Try a New Type of Fitness Workout
If you’re like me, you’ve tried barre, yoga, kick-boxing, cycling, and more in an effort to find what exercise would propel you to pull yourself from underneath those warm blankets at 7am. I’ve tried it all in search of a homebase, and I can’t choose just one. So, what’s a reasonably-fit girl to do?
What if I could go to different workout boutiques every day? I found it is possible! I tried ClassPass, an app designed for the active girl or guy who doesn’t want to commit to one business or exercise style over the other, and it is the perfect choice for me. My friends also signed up when they agreed to my recommendation for workouts together instead of drinks together.
Here’s a bit more about a few of the boutiques in Louisville participating in the program.
Strengthen the Muscles at Barre
I’ve been a fan of barre, a group class that incorporates the ballet barre and dance movements, for years and was super pumped that there were so many options available on ClassPass. One of my favorite studios, The Barre Code in Middletown, is owned by Heather Thomas, who has been in the fitness industry for over 14 years. Heather says the app is “for people who love fitness, who are adventurous, like to try new things, and are open-minded,” Heather says. “Our classes are all like this.”
Heather says she’s seen growth for her studio, as those who want a flexible workout schedule can sign up for Boot Camp, Total Body Conditioning, Brawl, Heated Barre and Yoga, and the cornerstone The Barre Code classes. These classes include stretches and tiny muscle movements using small hand or kettle weights, stretchy bands, disks, and the ballet barre in a dark, barely-lit room. She wants everyone to feel at home at whatever class they choose, and her studio doesn’t treat ClassPass members any different than The Barre Code members. “Go to the places where you feel welcome,” Heather says.
Take a Deep Breath at Yoga
Yoga is something that I love to do once a week to get my mind right.
For two years, Exhale Yoga in Jeffersontown has been on the second floor of an elegant office building. It’s quiet, clean, well-lit, and welcoming to all levels. “I really wanted it to be a non-intimidating yoga space,” says Jessica Santos, owner and a native of J-Town. Jessica had been teaching yoga in the Highlands and St. Matthews before she opened the only yoga practice in J-Town. Exhale joined ClassPass last year and Jessica says it helped the new studio market itself to experienced and new exercisers. “Personally, teaching to beginners keeps me fresh,” she says. “It keeps my job fun.”
The app, she says, brings a variety of people to the studio who might not try yoga. “We have a class for everybody,” Jessica says. “We strive for no one to feel uncomfortable. If everyone did yoga, everyone would be much more happy.” She says her classes will teach users to “breathe stress out, and feel good.”
Pound it Out at Boxing
Want to let some aggression out while burning hundreds of calories? When screaming into a pillow just doesn’t do it for you anymore, kick-boxing at SixPax Fitness may be the place to try next. Owner Christine Alfred has been in the fitness industry for a while, managing boxing boutique 9Round Fitness before she opened her own studio two-and-a-half years ago. “I wanted a gym to offer variety,” Christine says about her facility, which mixes TRX strength training, kickboxing, boot camp, one-on-one and group fitness training, as well as offers nutrition counseling.
The name SixPax comes from Pax, Christine’s one-eyed beagle who is featured on the company’s logo. Christine and her family are passionate about rescue animals, so she’s made it the gym’s mission to help animals and people. She’s partnered with Pitbulls of St. Francis to hold puppy yoga classes, where rescue dogs, saved from fighting and emergency situations, roam around while people practice yoga. All of the proceeds go to the program.
Christine’s gym has been on ClassPass for about a year, and she finds it is a great way to have people find her location and step inside. It’s not for any one type of person; whatever your ability, injury, or limitation, she wants all her members to feel strong and confident, she says. “Wherever you are in your journey, you are welcome here,” Christine says. “Every member is a part of our ‘Pax.’”
0 Comments