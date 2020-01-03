Try a New Type of Fitness Workout

If you’re like me, you’ve tried barre, yoga, kick-boxing, cycling, and more in an effort to find what exercise would propel you to pull yourself from underneath those warm blankets at 7am. I’ve tried it all in search of a homebase, and I can’t choose just one. So, what’s a reasonably-fit girl to do?

What if I could go to different workout boutiques every day? I found it is possible! I tried ClassPass, an app designed for the active girl or guy who doesn’t want to commit to one business or exercise style over the other, and it is the perfect choice for me. My friends also signed up when they agreed to my recommendation for workouts together instead of drinks together.

Here’s a bit more about a few of the boutiques in Louisville participating in the program.