This Rustic Chic Wedding Ended With a Honeymoon to Switzerland

Sarah Cocanougher dreamt up a naturally beautiful wedding day for her marriage to John Hamilton last September. The ceremony at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church and with a reception at The Pointe venue turned out to be a perfect fit, complete with a pasta bar and local Louisville Cream ice cream for their guests.

Sarah and John made sure to incorporate sentimental details into their photos on the big day, traveling around via a trolley to hit important spots, such as Hopcat in Louisville, where she and her husband had their first date.

Wedding Style: Rustic Chic

Color Palette: Green, gold, and rose

Must Haves: We had an extra dessert (Louisville cream) which was a must have for us! The ice cream, along with the traditional wedding cake, was a hit!

Inspiration (Did you have drawings or an inspiration board?): I didn’t have a specific inspiration board, but I did want something rustic and naturally beautiful. I wasn’t looking for sparkle and glam, but more casual and warm for our guests. Our venue used to be an old carpet factory so it had the perfect character!

Bride’s Favorite Memory: I loved getting to take pictures at the place where John and I had our first date. We got to go to Hopcat, here in Louisville, and sit at the very same table where we had our first date three years ago! It was wonderful to sit in the same place where I first was smitten by John, but now on our wedding day.

Advice to Others: Soak in the day! Don’t get caught up in the little things, but enjoy the fact that you get to spend the rest of your life with the person you love! It will be the perfect day no matter what happens.

One Thing You Would Have Done Differently: I wouldn’t have done anything differently!

Best Planning Tip: Try to get things out of the way early! I am a planner, so that helped me throughout the process. I would start planning the little things that happen closer to the wedding (invitations, table numbers, décor) at least 5 months before the big day. It will be less stressful if you don’t put things off and just go for it!

Best Money Saving Tip: Look at places like Facebook marketplace to find bridal things. That was the gold mine for awesome finds!

Location of Ceremony: St. Louis Bertrand

Why it worked: The church needed little decorations due to the beautiful décor that already exists in the church. We didn’t have to spend any money on decorating the church, so that was great!

I would have changed: Possibly the time of the mass. 6:30 was a little later for guests, but we tried to make it work with a quick dinner afterwards!

Location of Reception: Butchertown Pointe

Why it worked: The Pointe was perfect, I can’t even think of one bad thing to say about it! The venue had character, and the lights draped from the ceiling made the nighttime reception so wonderful. The Pointe was located in Nulu, which was close to the church and hotels for the guests. Staff was so accommodating and great for us! They put everything up, and took everything down making wedding day/night so much easier.