Stop for Tea Time

With over 150 teas on its wall, the Louisville Tea Co. has something for everyone. Whether you are looking for a boost of energy or relaxation, Nicolette Spears, who opened the shop in 2012 with her husband and family, can recommend the perfect tea for you. “We have a tea for everything,” Nicolette says. If relaxation is what you seek, there are several specific blends that she suggests. The Bashford Bedtime Brew is an herbal tea they blend in-house. The combination of chamomile, rose, and lavender will help to lightly relax the mind and body without causing drowsiness. Aptly named Relaxation, Nicolette recommends this white tea to help calm the nerves. If you are looking for something a little stronger, Chill Out contains Valerian root, which can help promote sleep.

“Tea leaves contain the natural compound theanine, which helps reduce stress and ups energy,” Nicolette says. Sounds like a winning combination for anyone looking for a little self care in a cup.