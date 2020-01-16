Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month
The Wolves
Actors Theatre of Louisville
Get up close to the action as this girls’ indoor soccer team prepares for battle. Amid weekly Saturday morning pre-game warmups and passing drills, the undefeated Wolves psych each other up — and dive into rapid-fire, unfiltered conversations about the world and their places in it. But what happens when life both on and off the field tests the team’s endurance? A finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Wolves boldly celebrates the grit and grace of 21st-century American girls.
WHEN: January 8-February 1, various performances
WHERE: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Bingham Theatre
TICKETS: $40-$48. For groups of 10 or more call 502.585.1210.
CONTACT: Box office in person, or call 502.584.1205, or here.
Audience Advisory: Strong language and discussion of sex.
Age Recommendations: 13+
Boeing, Boeing
Derby Dinner Playhouse
Bernard Lawrence, an American journalist living in Paris, has devised a sophisticated timetable to organize his three ongoing love affairs with his three flight attendant girlfriends. Each of them spends time with Bernard whenever they stop over in Paris. The timetable is foolproof, until one of his girlfriends has a flight change and Bernard’s life is turned upside down when all three of the women end up in his apartment at the same time. The 2008 Tony Award-winner for “Best Revival of a Play.” One of the Arts Insider’s all-time favorite DDP performers Tyler Bliss stars as ‘Bernard,’ with two additional Arts Insider picks as ‘Best of the Best’ DDP actors also in this cast-Tina Jo Wallace, and Sara King.
WHEN: January 8-February 16
WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana
TICKETS: $34-$49 (group rates available for groups of 20 or more)
CONTACT: 812.288.8281 or here.
AIR SUPPLY
French Lick Resort
The soundtrack of the ’80s wouldn’t be the same without this duo (comprised of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock), whose soulful ballads topped the charts from the time the Australian natives’ American debut, Lost in Love, landed at #1 on the charts in 1980. All Out of Love was their followup #1 smash hit, and seven top-5 singles later, Air Supply equaled the Beatles’ record at the time for consecutive top-5 hits. Signature hits include The One You Love, Sweet Dreams and 1983’s Making Love Out of Nothing At All. Years ago the Arts Insider was charmed by the down-to-earth Graham Russell during his phone interview, and has a crystal clear recollection of the subsequent concert date, at which the Louisville Palace audience was so enraptured by their artistry (that) you could have heard a pin drop during the love songs.
WHEN: January 17 @ 8pm, doors open @ 6pm
WHERE: French Lick Springs Hotel, French Lick, Indiana
TICKETS: $30-$70
CONTACT: Ticketmaster outlets or here
