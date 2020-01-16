Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

AIR SUPPLY

French Lick Resort

The soundtrack of the ’80s wouldn’t be the same without this duo (comprised of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock), whose soulful ballads topped the charts from the time the Australian natives’ American debut, Lost in Love, landed at #1 on the charts in 1980. All Out of Love was their followup #1 smash hit, and seven top-5 singles later, Air Supply equaled the Beatles’ record at the time for consecutive top-5 hits. Signature hits include The One You Love, Sweet Dreams and 1983’s Making Love Out of Nothing At All. Years ago the Arts Insider was charmed by the down-to-earth Graham Russell during his phone interview, and has a crystal clear recollection of the subsequent concert date, at which the Louisville Palace audience was so enraptured by their artistry (that) you could have heard a pin drop during the love songs.

WHEN: January 17 @ 8pm, doors open @ 6pm

WHERE: French Lick Springs Hotel, French Lick, Indiana

TICKETS: $30-$70

CONTACT: Ticketmaster outlets or here

P.S. Add this to your upcoming weekend plans.