Meal Prep
Ready to commit to a different way of eating but cannot seem to stay on track? You can find lots of meal-prep options in the area to help you. Here’s a closer look at three.
Kristel’s Keto Kitchen
Kristel Allen’s story of weight loss is what ultimately inspired her to start her meal prepping business, Kristel’s Keto Kitchen. What started off as helping a few coworkers plan and prepare their meals each week turned into a business. Kristel attributes much of her weight loss success with “making meal prepping a lifestyle.” Kristel says, “It helps you to be ready and prepared for life.”
Kristel focuses on preparing high protein, low carb meals for herself and her clients each week. Custom orders are an option as well. Kristel’s Keto Kitchen offers pickup or delivery to specific locations.
Cost per meal: $6 or 5 meals for $25
Home Cuisine
Home Cuisine is a family-owned meal delivery service run by mother-daughter duo Sandy and Mae Pike. Mae believes that what’s important for success is staying the course. “We come in to help folks who don’t have the time or know how to cook. We just make it easy,” she says.
Home Cuisine offers fresh, ready-to-eat, portion-controlled meals. Choices include classic calorie-controlled, keto, vegetarian, and paleo plans. Orders are placed online or by phone. Deliveries go out on Tuesdays or Fridays, or can be picked up at various locations around town.
Cost per meal: $7
Prep Meals 502
When Jamie Stitch realized that her personal training clients were struggling with knowing what to eat, she wanted to help. Prep Meals 502’s concept is “Ready to eat macro meals.” Jamie says, “The biggest misconception with meal prep is that it has to be super boring. We really have some fun, healthy dishes. We play around with the flavors. You don’t have to sacrifice the flavor when eating healthy.”
Prep Meals 502 offers a variety of options including keto, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian. Order online for pick up or delivery as well as in-store shopping. Meals are fresh and include nutritional information.
Cost per meal: $7-$11
