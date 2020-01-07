Make More Money

We talked to Louisville’s own bestselling author Rachel Richards, who at age 27, quit her finance job and retired, now living off $10,000+ per month in passive income.

What are three smaller, realistic things I can do this year to change my money situation?

“First, start a budget. Yes, that sounds very tedious and boring, but budgets are empowering. A budget is a tool to get you where you want to go. Want to pay off your student loans? Start a budget. Want to buy a house? Start a budget. You can use the free financial tracking tool called Mint, which will pull all of your transactions into one centralized location. Track your expenses for one month; once you do that it will be very obvious where to cut back.

Second, start paying more than the minimum on your credit card. Credit cards are designed to keep you in a vicious cycle of debt. Exorbitant interest rates combined with low minimum payments mean you’ll be paying it off for years to come. But even if you pay an extra $50, $20, or $10 towards the balance each month, you can shave off literal years from your debt-free journey.”

Third, when it comes to saving more money, we tend to focus on cutting expenses… which is great! Getting your spending in line is essential. However, it’s only half the equation. We can also save more money by increasing our income. Commit to finding one small, simple way to increase your income on a weekly or monthly basis. Can you offer to mow the neighbor’s yard? Babysit? Take an extra shift at work? Rent out a spare bedroom in your house? Manage your entrepreneur friend’s social media accounts? Better yet, focus on both decreasing your expenses and increasing your income to really make an impact with your savings.”