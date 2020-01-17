Fond of Louisville: 4 International Foods You Have to Try This Month

A new year is upon us, and it’s so tempting to stay home daydreaming about getting away for a relaxing vacation after the stress of the holidays. But most likely, you’re focused on eating better, exercising more, and spending less. Why not cover all the bases by braving the chilly weather and taking a mini culinary vacation right here in Louisville? No plane tickets required.

Prinsesstårta

Any avid fan of The Great British Baking Show remembers the episode when Mary Berry cackled with glee about issuing the difficult challenge of making Swedish Princess Cakes. The bakers shook as they assembled tender layers of almond cake with raspberry jam, vanilla custard, and whipped cream, then covered their creations with green marzipan. Truly a special dessert, the Swedish Prinsesstårta is difficult to find in the United States. Luckily, Smör Nordic Bakeri here in Louisville makes them to order. Check them out on IG: @smorbakeri