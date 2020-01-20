Fitness Challenge- Leeann Manganello

Leeann Manganello’s 2020 Challenge: She is increasing her mental and physical fitness levels while learning self-defense training and techniques. As a domestic abuse survivor, Leeann credits this training for her increased confidence and heightened awareness, as well as emotional healing. “It’s so important that people learn to defend themselves,” she says. In 2020 she plans to “stay focused and stay on track. Don’t let temptation derail me or put other things before fitness.”

