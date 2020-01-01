Fitness Challenge – Erika Massey
Erika Massey, a long-time cyclist, has moved her ride indoors. For the past five years, Erika has found a way to be “engulfed in the darkness of the room, the sound of the music, and able to lose myself for 45 minutes.”
While she admits that her first class was the hardest, she saw and felt the energy of the riders around her. Finding her community of riders at CycleBar in Middletown, she draws inspiration from the sense of camaraderie and accountability. “We ride as one,” she says.
“I am 36.5 weeks pregnant now and will be coming back from a scheduled c-section for my third child. Getting into a fitness routine and not feeling guilty about taking the time for yourself is a huge factor. Starting over brings a whole new challenge into my fitness journey for 2020. It is easy to give up and say, ‘Well, I am a new mom and this is how it’s going to be,’ but I also believe it is important to remember how good you felt while you were working out pre-baby.
For me that is going to be my motivating factor — how good I feel mentally, physically, and spiritually. When I take care of myself, I am a better mom, friend, wife, and co-worker.” She plans to start cycling again in February.
