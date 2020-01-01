Fitness Challenge – Erika Massey

“I am 36.5 weeks pregnant now and will be coming back from a scheduled c-section for my third child. Getting into a fitness routine and not feeling guilty about taking the time for yourself is a huge factor. Starting over brings a whole new challenge into my fitness journey for 2020. It is easy to give up and say, ‘Well, I am a new mom and this is how it’s going to be,’ but I also believe it is important to remember how good you felt while you were working out pre-baby.

For me that is going to be my motivating factor — how good I feel mentally, physically, and spiritually. When I take care of myself, I am a better mom, friend, wife, and co-worker.” She plans to start cycling again in February.

