Fitness Challenge – Cindy Baerny

Cindy Baerny’s 2020 Challenge : Run a 10K race or a half marathon and doing this kind of distance again (since I had my twins a year ago) would be awesome. I want to enjoy the sport for what it is, and seeing my body as a powerful machine is what is so cool. This is a new chapter for me: The fun is in actually doing the race, in the training, and running with friends that aren’t necessarily the same pace as me.

Cindy admits that just getting out the door is half the battle since she became a mom. In order to push through the everyday obstacles of making her run a priority, she reminds herself how she will feel afterward and the example she wants to set for her kids.

