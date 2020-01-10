Fitness Challenge – Aimee Bratetic

Aimee Bratetic’s 2020 Challenge: Aimee chooses a joint-friendly, shock-absorbing workout with bouncing which also offers detoxification, lymphatic system drainage, and endorphins sure to boost her mood. “I could never leave a bounce class in a bad mood. You get to channel your inner athlete and your inner child!” For the new year, she plans to maintain her current workouts. ”But I am always looking for something new and to continue living a healthy life, putting good things in my body.”

P.S. Listen to your body. It will tell you if you need to make a change.