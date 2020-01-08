Celebrate Our 28th Birthday on Galentine’s Day
Win two tickets to join us on Galentine’s Day as we celebrate our 28th Birthday and the anniversary of the Women’s Rights Movement. You will spend your evening networking with the community, listening to motivational speakers, and have chances to win some amazing giveaways and door prizes.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will win two tickets for our 28th Birthday Celebration on February 13, 2020 from 5:30 – 8pm at the Frazier Museum.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, January 14 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.