Catch Up & Curl Up

If you’re like me, 2019 went by in such a blur that it was difficult to keep up with the books, TV, and music that everyone was talking about. Last year brought us Lizzo and Billie Eilish, not to mention the final season of Game of Thrones and Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments. With so many incredible options over the past year, it’s entirely likely that a few key cultural moments may have flown under your radar. No fear; I’m here to make sure you don’t miss out.

3%: The Best Netflix Show You’re Not Already Watching

The opening moments of 3% introduce us to a world that doesn’t seem like too distant a reality: A young woman living in poverty in a town in South America gets a notice on an earpiece that lights up; she has somewhere to be. We learn that once a year in this dystopian future, every 20-year-old competes for a better life with 3% of them being chosen to live their lives in a separate society with no poverty or struggle, creating the ultimate divide between the haves and have-nots. 3% was filmed in Brazil but is overdubbed in English. While the voice acting is not always on point, the compelling story and complex characters will have you hooked by the third episode.

Dear Girls: The Book For Anyone who Has a Daughter — or is one.

Like many, I was first introduced to Ali Wong through her Netflix comedy special, Baby Cobra, which she filmed while extremely pregnant with her first child. Touring while pregnant had to be difficult, but it proved to be a genius move, ramping up the hilarity of her offbeat humor, and opening the door for other projects — including a second Netflix comedy special and a feature-length film. Now, Ali Wong has penned her first book, Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, and Advice for Living Your Best Life, and it is exactly what you might expect — a poignant and heartfelt look at motherhood and womanhood sprinkled with Wong’s sense of humor.