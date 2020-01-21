Are You Dealing with SSS (Stubborn Senior Syndrome)?

The second type of SSS is more serious. The type born from onset of dementia. This only seems like stubbornness. The sad truth is they simply are not able to see reason, they no longer have the capacity. You ask, “Why do you think you can manage without help, you can’t even get groceries on your own?” The answer: “Look, I filled the refrigerator on my own, from the dumpster down the street” (an actual case, said by someone who could easily afford to buy food). It doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t answer the real question, but it somehow makes sense to them. What is vitally important here is not to miss warning signs that something MUST BE DONE. Not eating, not taking meds properly, paranoia, getting lost, depression, increased confusion, wandering or difficulty performing normal tasks.

The hope is this: there are many organizations, associations, support groups and professionals who can help you navigate this craziness with your parents. In all seriousness, when dealing with parents who suffer from SSS and either need help in the home or need to transition to a senior community or memory care, compassion and patience are the two skills you will have to perfect while maintaining a respectful attitude. (I know, easy for me to say…but I’ve been through this over 500 times, it is possible!) You may also need to recruit others to help you like, neighbors, church friends, minister and other trusted, objective people in their life.

Ask your healthcare professional for recommendations. With a specific diagnosis, there will be a specific organization that can hone in on the perfect recommendation for you. If not, there are professionals who can assist with advice on where to start, and how to have these difficult conversations, with your difficult parents. You are not alone, they are not the only ones who suffer from SSS, and you both can get through this amicably and find an end result that satisfies everyone. So, take a deep breath, do a little research, ask your healthcare professional who you should talk to and take it one step at a time. It’s just another part of the journey.

