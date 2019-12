Join us on Galentine’s Day as we celebrate our 28th Birthday and the anniversary of the Women’s Rights Movement. You will spend your evening networking with the community, listening to motivational speakers, and have chances to win some amazing giveaways and door prizes. More details can be viewed here.

When: February 13th, 2020

Where: Frazier History Museum, 4th Floor Loft

Time: 5:30 – 8 PM

Tickets: Early Bird Tickets: $28 • Regular Ticket Sales Start January 13: $35

