What To Do This Weekend

Looking ahead:

We have your complete guide to the best places to celebrate New Years Eve this coming Tuesday. Celebrate the end of 2019 and enter into a fantastic new year with friends, family, or someone you love. Oh, and don’t forget those resolutions!

Forest of Earthly Delights: 21c NYE Party @ 9pm – $100

New Year’s Eve 2020 at 8UP @ 5pm – $60

Tin Roof New Year’s Eve Bash 2020 @ 9pm – $20+

All-Inclusive New Year’s Eve Celebration at Hazelnut Farm @ 6pm – $200

NYE Live at Fourth Street Live @ 8pm – $85

Rock ‘Til New Years Drops at Hard Rock Cafe @ 9pm – $50

Champagne Supernova: British NYE Celebration at Falls City Brewing Co. @ 4pm – Free

The Gillespie NYE Party @ 9pm – $75

New Year’s Eve 4-Course Dining Experience at Louvino (Douglass Hills Location) @ 5pm

New Year’s Eve at Old Louisville Brewery @ 5pm – Free

New Year’s Eve at The Champagnery @ 9pm – Free

NYE 2020 with Tony & The Tan Lines & DJ K-Dogg at Mellwood Art Center @ 9pm – $80

The Legendary Louisville New Year’s Eve 2019 Party at The Galt House Hotel @ 7:30 pm – $130

For the kids: Kentucky Science Center Noon Year’s Celebration @ noon on December 31 and January 1.

P.S. Read about how one woman revamped her house for the perfect New Year’s Eve party.