What To Do This Weekend

Don’t you just love a good find at flea markets and thrift stores? The Kentucky Flea Market is back at the Kentucky Exposition Center for their New Year’s Spectacular all weekend long. Browse nearly 1200 booths of antiques, collectibles, jewerly, handmade items, and more! Admission is free and there is so much to see!
Christmas may be over, but Hanukkah lasts until December 30 and there will be a big celebration going on at the Jewish Community Center on Friday. Come play dreidel, eat latkes, make holiday crafts and enjoy kosher and vegetarian food.
If you haven’t had a chance to check out Louisville’s new outdoor skating rink you still can through January 5. The rink, in the new downtown district Paristown Hall, is the perfect wintery attraction for all ages. This 6-week Christmas attraction Fête de Noël is complete with ice skating and a Holiday Laser Dome. The rink is open daily for 60-minute skating sessions.
Ready to put yourself in the right mindset for 2020? Join Waterside Wellness at their event Imagine 2020: Creativity and Flow. The event will begin with a 75-minute yoga session to clear your mind. This year is all about intentionality, and this topic will be explored through journaling and the creation of your own inspiration board. Don’t miss out!
Looking ahead:
We have your complete guide to the best places to celebrate New Years Eve this coming Tuesday. Celebrate the end of 2019 and enter into a fantastic new year with friends, family, or someone you love. Oh, and don’t forget those resolutions!
Forest of Earthly Delights: 21c NYE Party @ 9pm – $100
New Year’s Eve 2020 at 8UP @ 5pm – $60
Tin Roof New Year’s Eve Bash 2020 @ 9pm – $20+
All-Inclusive New Year’s Eve Celebration at Hazelnut Farm @ 6pm – $200
NYE Live at Fourth Street Live @ 8pm – $85
Rock ‘Til New Years Drops at Hard Rock Cafe @ 9pm – $50
Champagne Supernova: British NYE Celebration at Falls City Brewing Co. @ 4pm – Free
The Gillespie NYE Party @ 9pm – $75
New Year’s Eve 4-Course Dining Experience at Louvino (Douglass Hills Location) @ 5pm
New Year’s Eve at Old Louisville Brewery @ 5pm – Free
New Year’s Eve at The Champagnery @ 9pm – Free
NYE 2020 with Tony & The Tan Lines & DJ K-Dogg at Mellwood Art Center @ 9pm – $80
The Legendary Louisville New Year’s Eve 2019 Party at The Galt House Hotel @ 7:30 pm – $130
For the kids: Kentucky Science Center Noon Year’s Celebration @ noon on December 31 and January 1.
P.S. Read about how one woman revamped her house for the perfect New Year’s Eve party.
