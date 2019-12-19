What To Do This Weekend
With the kiddos on winter break they’ll have a lot of time on their hands. Finding educational and productive things for them to do can be tricky, we have some ideas for you to try. Activities have been planned at each of the areas 14 communities centers which will be open Monday – Saturday equipped with wifi, gyms and more. The Kentucky Science Center and Louisville Zoo will be offering day camps for children Pre-K through 6th. Also, the Louisville Free Public Library will have free programs for kids, teens, and families. These programs include crafts, games, movies, and more. For a complete list of the programs offered, check here.
Louisville’s Largest Toy Drive is happening Thursday night benefitting the children of Kosair Charities. Head to Hard Rock Cafe for a night of charity, food, and music. Bring an unwrapped toy or book to do your part and donate to the children in our community.
Christmas is quickly approaching, and the Holiday Pop-Up Shoppes event is the perfect place to shop this weekend. At Westport Village you will be able to buy gifts from locations such as Work the Metal, Red Tree, Moss Hill, and Him Gentleman’s Boutique.
Let life coach Kelley Sgroi help you lift your spirits. This free coaching event, Empower Yourself: Transform Your Life, will help you find purpose in your life, balance helping others and doing things for yourself, as well as learning to love yourself first. Embark on the journey to becoming your true authentic self for the New Year and attend with a friend or go solo.
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without at least one get-together where the only requirement is to wear an ugly Christmas sweater. That’s why Soul Circus has teamed up with the Blind Squirrel to bring you a Christmas party you won’t want to miss. Show up in an ugly Christmas sweater and prepare for a night of dancing and great food.
