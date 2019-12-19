What To Do This Weekend

With the kiddos on winter break they’ll have a lot of time on their hands. Finding educational and productive things for them to do can be tricky, we have some ideas for you to try. Activities have been planned at each of the areas 14 communities centers which will be open Monday – Saturday equipped with wifi, gyms and more. The Kentucky Science Center and Louisville Zoo will be offering day camps for children Pre-K through 6th. Also, the Louisville Free Public Library will have free programs for kids, teens, and families. These programs include crafts, games, movies, and more. For a complete list of the programs offered, check here.