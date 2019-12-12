What To Do This Weekend
The Galt House is turning into the North Pole for Elfapalooza this weekend. Enjoy “adult” beverages while your kids sip on hot cocoa and watch Elf the movie on Friday or Polar Express on Saturday. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Also, if you bring a children’s toy to donate to the local toy drive, your admission is free.
At Walkers Exchange bring your kiddos and enjoy brunch with Santa. Santa and his elves will be available for pictures, especially for your yearly Christmas card. On the second floor, Elf School will be happening with train rides, crafts, and more. Children under 4 are free to attend and other tickets can be purchased here.
Looking ahead: Walker’s Exchange will also be offering Christmas Day Brunch and New Year’s Day Brunch.
Enjoy a classic Christmas tale everyone knows and loves on the big stage this weekend. At the Brown theater, A Charlie Brown Christmas live is a show that the whole family is sure to enjoy. Head down on Sunday and enjoy a play that is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit.
Aside from the many festive events happening this December, a very special guest speaker will be at the Muhammad Ali Center on Friday morning. Dolores Huerta, a civil rights activist, will be sharing her story as part of their Daughters of Greatness Series. She is one of the various women the center chose to highlight as a prominent woman engaged in social philanthropy, activism, and pursuits of justice.
Interested in beekeeping? Logan Street Market has the perfect class for those interested in learning this new skill or just wanting to gain beekeeping confidence. Buzz on over to the market for the workshop on the principles of beekeeping. You will also have a chance to taste raw honey straight from the hive at the honey tasting event. You can also attend the Maker’s Mark bottle dipping booth and enjoy Maker’s Mark inspired cocktails and dishes.
