What To Do This Weekend

Interested in beekeeping? Logan Street Market has the perfect class for those interested in learning this new skill or just wanting to gain beekeeping confidence. Buzz on over to the market for the workshop on the principles of beekeeping. You will also have a chance to taste raw honey straight from the hive at the honey tasting event. You can also attend the Maker’s Mark bottle dipping booth and enjoy Maker’s Mark inspired cocktails and dishes.

